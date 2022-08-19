Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Tattooed Chef from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.55. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 716,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51,138 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.