Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Tattooed Chef from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Tattooed Chef Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.55. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $25.35.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
