Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Argent Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 5.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Target worth $158,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Target by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 216,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 15,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.58. The company had a trading volume of 202,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,591. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

