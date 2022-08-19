Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tapestry by 44.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

