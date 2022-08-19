Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

8/15/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $175.00.

8/10/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $141.00.

8/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $139.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $180.00.

8/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $180.00.

8/5/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $182.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after buying an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

