Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The company has a market cap of $138.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.97. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 59,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $253,641.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,521,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,168 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,097 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 147,555 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

