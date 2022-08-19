Synthetify Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $877,649.18 and $75,113.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00736272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

