Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $373.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

