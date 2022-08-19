SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $3,715.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00215451 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008999 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00471233 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,498,459 coins and its circulating supply is 117,844,741 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

