Sylo (SYLO) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 2% against the dollar. Sylo has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $309,715.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About Sylo
SYLO is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Sylo Coin Trading
