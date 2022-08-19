Swap Market Cap Tops $82,366.28 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $82,366.28 and $7.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00736272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 15,624,635 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

