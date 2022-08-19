SVB Leerink Comments on AlloVir, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04.

AlloVir Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,764 shares of company stock worth $161,257. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in AlloVir by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter valued at $9,724,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.