SVB Leerink Boosts Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $40.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.73) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

VRDN stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 194.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

