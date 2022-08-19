Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.92

Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.92 and traded as low as $14.41. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 11,508 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $235.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading

