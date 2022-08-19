Streamr Trading Down 19.9% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.81 million and $2.96 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

