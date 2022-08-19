StockNews.com Upgrades BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) to Buy

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 534,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

