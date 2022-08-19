StockNews.com Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to “Hold”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $701,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

