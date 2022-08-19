StockNews.com Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to “Hold”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance
Shares of AMH opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $701,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.