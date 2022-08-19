StockNews.com Lowers NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,577.50.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,440.13 on Thursday. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,235.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,492.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.