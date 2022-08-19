StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Dixie Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

