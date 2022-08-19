StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

