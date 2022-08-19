StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

