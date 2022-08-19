StockNews.com Downgrades KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

KemPharm Stock Performance

KMPH stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 35.92 and a current ratio of 12.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KemPharm by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 670,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

