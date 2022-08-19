StockNews.com Downgrades Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $76,290.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

