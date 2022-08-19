StockNews.com Downgrades Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to Sell

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,748 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.