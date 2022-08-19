StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.74. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

