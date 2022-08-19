StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

