Stock Repurchase Program Announced by Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Board

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $325.21. 2,858,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.