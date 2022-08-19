Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 19th (ADYEY, ASHTY, AXSM, AYRWF, BCKIF, CABGY, CPXGF, CRAYF, HTWSF, IHG)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 19th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,115 ($49.72) to GBX 4,655 ($56.25).

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $150.00.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $4.65. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33).

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from 835.00 to 915.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.75.

Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from 260.00 to 225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11).

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42).

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$2.00.

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 280 ($3.38).

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 68 to CHF 61. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

