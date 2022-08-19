Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 19th (ADYEY, ASHTY, AXSM, AYRWF, BCKIF, CABGY, CPXGF, CRAYF, HTWSF, IHG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 19th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Adyen alerts:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,115 ($49.72) to GBX 4,655 ($56.25).

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $150.00.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $4.65. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33).

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from 835.00 to 915.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.75.

Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from 260.00 to 225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11).

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42).

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$2.00.

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 280 ($3.38).

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 68 to CHF 61. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.