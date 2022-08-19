Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$47.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.09.

TSE:VET opened at C$32.73 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$34.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.16%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787. In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

