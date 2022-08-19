Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 226,594 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steven Madden Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.65 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

