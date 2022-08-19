Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $463,200.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 162,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $327,600.00.

Stem Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.77. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Stem by 2,688.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

