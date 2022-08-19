Steem Dollars (SBD) One Day Volume Tops $5.85 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $35.71 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00013539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,825.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00557071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00244313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,554,157 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

