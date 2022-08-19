SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

SPX Price Performance

NYSE SPXC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 114,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SPX

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

