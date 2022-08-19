Spell Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $188.21 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Spell Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $142.25 million and $188.21 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003701 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Spell Token (CRYPTO:SPELL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 97,938,248,939 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

