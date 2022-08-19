SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SpartanNash updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.32 EPS.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SpartanNash by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.