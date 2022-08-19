SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-2.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 487,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

