Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

