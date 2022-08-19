Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.06.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
NYSE:LUV opened at $38.98 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $107,911,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
