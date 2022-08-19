Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.06.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.98 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $107,911,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

