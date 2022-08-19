SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,113,000 after buying an additional 453,745 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

