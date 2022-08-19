South Dakota Investment Council Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $558.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

