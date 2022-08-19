South Dakota Investment Council Sells 42,199 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,199 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.16% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $87.70 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

