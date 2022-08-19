South Dakota Investment Council Sells 24,878 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,878 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $670,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $670,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,712 shares of company stock worth $10,639,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

UTHR stock opened at $223.44 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

