South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,944 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.21% of Meritage Homes worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

