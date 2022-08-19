Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Sotera Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

