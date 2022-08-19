Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $65.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.1 %

SON opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

