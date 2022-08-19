SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLGC. Cowen cut their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $745.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.38. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

