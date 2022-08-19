Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Solanium has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $1.10 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00740094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

