Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Solanium has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $1.10 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00740094 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Solanium
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.