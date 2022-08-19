Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.0343 on Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $176,191.10 and approximately $1,220.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00739828 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,136,161 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Buying and Selling Snowball
