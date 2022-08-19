Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.0343 on Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $176,191.10 and approximately $1,220.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00739828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,136,161 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.