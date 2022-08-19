SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SKYT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 5.59.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

About SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.