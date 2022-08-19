SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SKYT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ SKYT opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 5.59.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
