Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,048 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Sizzle Acquisition were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SZZLU. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000.

Sizzle Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

SZZLU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Sizzle Acquisition Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

