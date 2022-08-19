Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $125.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPG. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SPG opened at $113.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.